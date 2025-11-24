Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,196 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $11,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,158,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,436,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in ONEOK by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 245,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,336,000 after acquiring an additional 15,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at ONEOK
In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 21,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,200. The trade was a 13.37% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ONEOK Trading Up 1.1%
Shares of OKE opened at $70.52 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $118.07. The company has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.90.
ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 10.58%.During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.970-5.770 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.
ONEOK Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 75.74%.
ONEOK Profile
ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.
