Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 199,245 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CRNX

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,245 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.34% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $9,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Decheng Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Decheng Capital LLC now owns 177,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 46,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 53.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,311,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,311,000 after purchasing an additional 222,209 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $716,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,911. This represents a 41.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 106,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,000. This represents a 3.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,350 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.56. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $60.34.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRNX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Citizens Jmp cut their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $143.00 to $108.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.55.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

