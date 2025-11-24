Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 24,014 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,014 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $8,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 5,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $405,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 26,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,151,612.22. This represents a 15.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.6%

PEG stock opened at $81.25 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $95.22. The company has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.58%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.