Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 3,277,882 Shares of Transocean Ltd. $RIG

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,796,943 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 3,277,882 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.40% of Transocean worth $9,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Transocean by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,489,600 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 908,219 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the first quarter valued at about $688,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 69.3% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276,851 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 113,320 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,300,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $13,631,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Transocean during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,774,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

RIG opened at $3.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $4.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.65.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Transocean had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 75.71%.The company had revenue of ($1,894.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

RIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Transocean from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.39.

In other news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 53,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $207,548.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 247,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,697.92. This trade represents a 17.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn purchased 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $12,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 95,074,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,978,426.70. This represents a 4.39% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

