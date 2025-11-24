Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 49,443 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,443 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $9,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNP. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,025,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,632,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 31.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,859,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,765,000 after buying an additional 1,886,374 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2,845.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,938,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,222,000 after buying an additional 1,872,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 50.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,118,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,434,000 after buying an additional 1,709,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Phillip R. Smith sold 6,200 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $240,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 65,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,354.91. This trade represents a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $39.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.60. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $40.50.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 11.37%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

