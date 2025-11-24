Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 52,293 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,293 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $9,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 87,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ KMB opened at $105.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.26. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 12-month low of $99.22 and a 12-month high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NASDAQ:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.37. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 184.87% and a net margin of 12.87%.The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Argus upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.91.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

