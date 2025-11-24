Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $8,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Baird R W downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.31.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $191.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.59. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $148.70 and a twelve month high of $197.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.09. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 8.91%.The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.760-9.840 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 13th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.13, for a total transaction of $42,705.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 38,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,170,951.21. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 7,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.35, for a total value of $1,488,683.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,745.50. The trade was a 51.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 38,118 shares of company stock valued at $7,127,684 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

