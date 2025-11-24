Entropy Technologies LP Acquires New Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. $OMF

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in OneMain by 79.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in OneMain during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 2,940.0% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

In other news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 88,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,222,683.20. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 35,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $2,083,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 231,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,464. The trade was a 13.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $59.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.82. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $63.24.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 12.63%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

