Entropy Technologies LP Decreases Position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. $ATMU

Entropy Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,571 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 31.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter valued at $216,000. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of ATMU stock opened at $47.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.54. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.94 and a twelve month high of $51.84.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $447.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.02 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 76.84% and a net margin of 11.57%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.650 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATMU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ATMU

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

(Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.