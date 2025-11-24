Entropy Technologies LP Grows Position in Black Hills Corporation $BKH

Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Black Hills by 13.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Black Hills by 1.4% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 1.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Black Hills by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:BKH opened at $70.05 on Monday. Black Hills Corporation has a one year low of $54.92 and a one year high of $72.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $430.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.96 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 12.68%.Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Black Hills news, CFO Kimberly F. Nooney sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,025,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,704.70. This represents a 29.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Black Hills in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on BKH

Black Hills Profile

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.