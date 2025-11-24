Entropy Technologies LP Has $724,000 Stock Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. $AG

Entropy Technologies LP lessened its stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,492 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 256,572 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AG. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6.1% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 22,357 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,696 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 58,732 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,703 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. 27.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

Shares of AG stock opened at $11.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1,108.89 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.84. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $15.69.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Free Report ) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $285.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.0052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AG. National Bank Financial raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright set a $17.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, October 10th. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

