Entropy Technologies LP Has $795,000 Stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI

Entropy Technologies LP cut its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,892 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,338,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,615,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.0% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,282,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,748,000 after purchasing an additional 84,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 680,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,886,000 after buying an additional 172,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 583,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,133,000 after buying an additional 50,398 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital set a $190.00 target price on Armstrong World Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.50.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $182.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.54 and a 200-day moving average of $179.70. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.37 and a 1 year high of $206.08.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The business had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were issued a $0.339 dividend. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

