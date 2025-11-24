Entropy Technologies LP Has $940,000 Stock Position in Parsons Corporation $PSN

Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Parsons were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSN. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 1st quarter worth $136,183,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 72.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,889,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,594,000 after acquiring an additional 793,807 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,084,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,201,000 after purchasing an additional 379,254 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,952,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,226,000 after purchasing an additional 376,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Parsons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,824,000. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Parsons in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Parsons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Parsons from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Parsons in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

PSN stock opened at $81.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.68. Parsons Corporation has a 12-month low of $54.56 and a 12-month high of $101.92.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Parsons had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 3.69%.The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Parsons has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Parsons Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

