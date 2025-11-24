Entropy Technologies LP Invests $806,000 in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in Rollins by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 75.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Rollins by 75.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 587.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 2,395 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $138,359.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 34,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,467.64. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROL opened at $60.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.40 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.05. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.34 and a 12 month high of $60.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 14.02%.The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Rollins’s payout ratio is 68.22%.

ROL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Rollins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $63.00 price objective on Rollins and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $66.00 target price on Rollins and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Rollins and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.42.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

