Entropy Technologies LP Invests $846,000 in ADT Inc. $ADT

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 99,900 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADT. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in ADT by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 80.9% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ADT during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in ADT by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,200 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in ADT in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ADT in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ADT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ADT from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

ADT stock opened at $7.90 on Monday. ADT Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.48. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.00.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. ADT had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. ADT’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

