Entropy Technologies LP Purchases 5,700 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. $FELE

Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,837,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Franklin Electric by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,246,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,881,000 after acquiring an additional 403,115 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter valued at $12,592,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter valued at $10,005,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth $8,696,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FELE. Wall Street Zen downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $112.00 price target on Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

FELE stock opened at $93.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.73. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.87 and a 12-month high of $111.94.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $581.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.71%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Franklin Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 34.53%.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

