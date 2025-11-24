Entropy Technologies LP Purchases New Holdings in StandardAero, Inc. $SARO

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Get StandardAero alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carlyle Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of StandardAero by 13.6% in the second quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 152,673,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,832,129,000 after purchasing an additional 18,321,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in StandardAero by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,133,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,324,000 after buying an additional 3,171,404 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of StandardAero by 311.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,548,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,759,000 after buying an additional 6,471,813 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StandardAero by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,418,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,687 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of StandardAero by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,106,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,965,000 after acquiring an additional 678,520 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SARO. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of StandardAero from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on StandardAero in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. They set a “positive” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on StandardAero in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut StandardAero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StandardAero has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

StandardAero Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SARO opened at $24.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average of $28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.18. StandardAero, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $31.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion and a PE ratio of 44.96.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. StandardAero had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at StandardAero

In related news, insider Alex Trapp sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total value of $292,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 90,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,554,051 over the last three months.

StandardAero Company Profile

(Free Report)

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StandardAero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StandardAero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.