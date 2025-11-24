Entropy Technologies LP Purchases New Position in Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Roku by 499.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 75,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 62,871 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its position in Roku by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth $6,026,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Roku by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Roku from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Roku from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Roku from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $93.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -466.58 and a beta of 2.18. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.43 and a 1 year high of $116.66.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Roku has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 50,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,052,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 118,088 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $13,580,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,000. This represents a 99.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 515,274 shares of company stock valued at $53,880,874. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

