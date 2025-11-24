Entropy Technologies LP Sells 14,880 Shares of Stride, Inc. $LRN

Entropy Technologies LP decreased its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 70.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,880 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Stride were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Stride alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stride by 37.5% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Stride by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Stride by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in Stride by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Stride by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Stride from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Stride from $185.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $108.00 price objective on Stride and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.75.

Stride Price Performance

Shares of Stride stock opened at $65.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $171.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.15.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Stride had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 12.76%.The company had revenue of $620.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Stride has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stride Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.