Entropy Technologies LP Takes $955,000 Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACGL. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $2,299,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,137,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,551,000 after buying an additional 76,200 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,833,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,170,021,000 after acquiring an additional 408,950 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 390,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $92.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.47. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $82.44 and a twelve month high of $101.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.42 and its 200 day moving average is $90.41.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 20.96%.During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $99.00 price objective on Arch Capital Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

