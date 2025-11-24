Entropy Technologies LP Takes Position in Flex Ltd. $FLEX

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,750 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BayBridge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Flex by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 39.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Flex by 1.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in Flex by 4.1% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in Flex by 4.4% during the second quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FLEX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Flex in a report on Wednesday. Argus set a $85.00 price objective on Flex in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Flex from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Flex from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Flex from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

In other news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 15,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $933,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 211,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,138,627.58. This trade represents a 6.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 251,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,293,703.68. The trade was a 4.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,500 shares of company stock worth $7,870,250. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $55.29 on Monday. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.66. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Flex had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 3.33%.The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.090-3.170 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

