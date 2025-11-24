Entropy Technologies LP Takes Position in Lennar Corporation $LEN

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Disciplina Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Lennar by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Lennar from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Lennar from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.75.

Lennar Trading Up 5.8%

LEN opened at $123.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Lennar Corporation has a twelve month low of $98.42 and a twelve month high of $180.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.17 and a 200-day moving average of $119.65.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The construction company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.14). Lennar had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

