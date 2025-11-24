Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,070 NuScale Power Corporation $SMR

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the first quarter valued at $484,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in NuScale Power by 27.1% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in NuScale Power by 93.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuScale Power Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SMR opened at $18.58 on Monday. NuScale Power Corporation has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $57.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.64. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.74). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a negative net margin of 594.63%.The business had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1635.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SMR. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research cut NuScale Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $37.50 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on NuScale Power from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $37.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NuScale Power

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Corp Fluor sold 87,900 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $3,479,082.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,030,641 shares of company stock valued at $605,953,415 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About NuScale Power

(Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.