Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,602 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 4.7% of Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after acquiring an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $272.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.70.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $2,043,495.19. Following the transaction, the director owned 80,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,900.90. This represents a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $209,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,610. This trade represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,357 shares of company stock valued at $10,607,215. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $220.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

