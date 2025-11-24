Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 124 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,181 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.8% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $427,000. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 926.6% in the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 21,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,791,000 after buying an additional 19,311 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $594.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $796.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $697.66 and a 200 day moving average of $706.43.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.03 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 9.28%.

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.23, for a total value of $312,386.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,927.46. This trade represents a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.31, for a total transaction of $6,935,793.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 2,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,843.65. The trade was a 82.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 41,442 shares of company stock valued at $26,515,931 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $870.00 price target (down previously from $900.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $950.00 to $910.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective (up from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $825.05.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

