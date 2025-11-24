Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 625 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 183,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.9% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $40,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $220.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $258.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. China Renaissance upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $264.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.70.

Read Our Latest Report on AMZN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $5,500,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 493,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,391,555.21. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $209,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,610. This trade represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,357 shares of company stock worth $10,607,215. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.