Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 13,329 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,329 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $46,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Loop Capital set a $310.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. KGI Securities upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $297.82 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $322.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $810.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $307.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.