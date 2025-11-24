FSA Investment Group LLC Sells 179 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

FSA Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 0.2% of FSA Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. FSA Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 126 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Microsoft from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $634.33.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $472.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $512.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $499.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 35.71%.The company had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total transaction of $19,967,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 461,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,402,668.08. This represents a 7.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

