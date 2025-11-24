FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $14.59 Million Stake in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,322 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.4% of FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 99.5% in the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 68,788 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $34,216,000 after purchasing an additional 34,309 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% in the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,281 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,554,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 12.7% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 278,557 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $138,557,000 after acquiring an additional 31,487 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 31,282 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,704,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $472.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $512.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $499.28. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $555.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 35.71%.The company had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total transaction of $19,967,640.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 461,597 shares in the company, valued at $239,402,668.08. The trade was a 7.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Redburn Partners set a $560.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $639.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Microsoft from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $630.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $634.33.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

