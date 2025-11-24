FY2026 Earnings Estimate for NVIDIA Issued By William Blair

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 20th. William Blair analyst S. Naji now forecasts that the computer hardware maker will post earnings per share of $4.44 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.29. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. CICC Research increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial set a $272.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.79.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $178.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.77. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

