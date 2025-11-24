FY2026 EPS Estimates for NVIDIA Increased by Seaport Res Ptn

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for NVIDIA in a research report issued on Thursday, November 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Goldberg now expects that the computer hardware maker will post earnings of $4.47 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.21. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.61 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NVDA. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $352.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citic Securities upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $178.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.77. NVIDIA has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $13,317,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,248,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,829,142,350.62. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.99%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.