Gartner, Inc. $IT Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Gartner were worth $5,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IT. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Gartner during the first quarter worth $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Gartner by 527.3% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $457.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Gartner in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $307.00 target price on Gartner in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.67.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $234.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.19. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.54 and a 12 month high of $584.01.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 82.63%. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.650- EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

