Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January $KJAN Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 64.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,462 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $5,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 10.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 43.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Grantvest Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $39.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.77. The stock has a market cap of $306.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.64. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

