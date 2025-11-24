Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Purchased by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GSG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 110,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 8.4% in the first quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 100.2% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 75,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,228,000 after purchasing an additional 37,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 13.6% in the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $590.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $607.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $569.73. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $637.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.694 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

