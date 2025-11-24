IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of IonQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Benchmark raised their price objective on IonQ from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on IonQ from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th.

IonQ Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of IONQ stock opened at $41.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.37 and a 200-day moving average of $48.52. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.59. IonQ has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $84.64.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.14). The company had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.99 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 1,836.32% and a negative return on equity of 127.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 221.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. IonQ has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that IonQ will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 8,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $443,211.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 37,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,266.72. The trade was a 18.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 64,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $2,700,651.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 473,302 shares in the company, valued at $19,793,489.64. This represents a 12.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,622 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,896. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of IonQ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 119.3% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in IonQ by 700.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in IonQ by 485.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank raised its position in IonQ by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in IonQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

