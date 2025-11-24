Jamf Holding Corp. $JAMF Position Boosted by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,197 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Jamf were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Jamf alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JAMF. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Jamf by 1.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 77,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 5.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JAMF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.05 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Jamf from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. William Blair lowered shares of Jamf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th.

Insider Activity at Jamf

In related news, CEO John Strosahl sold 43,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $431,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,480,451 shares in the company, valued at $14,626,855.88. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Linh Lam sold 3,210 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $31,939.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 250,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,564.60. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jamf Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $12.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $183.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.15 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Jamf

(Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.