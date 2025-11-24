JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Holdings Cut by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 636,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.0% of Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $184,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.7% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 93,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,046,000 after acquiring an additional 36,212 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 460,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM stock opened at $297.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $307.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.79. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $322.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The business had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,769.68. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $343.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

