JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,012,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,855 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $293,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the second quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breed s Hill Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Zacks Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $342.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $310.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.2%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $297.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $307.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.79. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $322.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

