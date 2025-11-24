L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX Stock Position Lifted by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $9,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gold Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 108.4% during the second quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,508,000 after acquiring an additional 33,019 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 344,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Management boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total transaction of $23,231,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares in the company, valued at $40,747,282.20. The trade was a 36.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 2.3%

NYSE:LHX opened at $277.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $291.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $193.09 and a 1-year high of $308.12.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.94%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 51.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $318.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.29.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

