Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Labcorp were worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Labcorp in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Labcorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Labcorp by 392.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 138 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Labcorp during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 193.0% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Labcorp from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Labcorp from $291.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial set a $320.00 price objective on Labcorp in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Labcorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Labcorp from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.07.

Labcorp Trading Up 1.7%

LH opened at $265.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $271.80 and its 200-day moving average is $264.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.38 and a 52-week high of $293.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.05. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 6.21%.The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. Labcorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.150-16.500 EPS. Analysts expect that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Labcorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Labcorp

In other news, Director Richelle P. Parham sold 7,009 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.28, for a total value of $1,782,248.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,817.32. The trade was a 73.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,745 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.75, for a total value of $1,509,498.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 87,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,010,068.50. The trade was a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Labcorp Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

See Also

