Linde PLC $LIN Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 66,930 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Linde were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Linde alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 6.0% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at about $817,000. Telligent Fund LP raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Telligent Fund LP now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Linde by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 242,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,721,000 after acquiring an additional 14,997 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $576.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $516.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $475.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.83.

Linde Stock Up 1.0%

LIN stock opened at $412.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $461.27. The company has a market capitalization of $192.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $406.42 and a twelve month high of $486.38.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.03. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.19%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.