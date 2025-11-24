Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,857 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.1% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. Monetta Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the second quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,745,000. Cherokee Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,321,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 1,866 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $594.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $697.66 and a 200 day moving average of $706.43. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $796.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 9.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $925.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $825.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Meta Platforms

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.35, for a total value of $365,610.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,476,894.45. This trade represents a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 6,875 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.46, for a total value of $4,190,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 88,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,857,980.20. This trade represents a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 41,442 shares of company stock worth $26,515,931 over the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.