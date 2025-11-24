Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Purchased by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 926.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,311 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $15,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Aspire Growth Partners LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $594.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $697.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $706.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.28%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 6,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.46, for a total value of $4,190,037.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 88,370 shares in the company, valued at $53,857,980.20. This trade represents a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,610 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.46, for a total transaction of $1,590,690.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,962,956.64. This represents a 21.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,442 shares of company stock worth $26,515,931. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on META. Benchmark downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $1,086.00 to $1,117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $920.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $880.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $860.00 to $808.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $825.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on META

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.