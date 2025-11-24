Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Sold by Credit Capital Investments LLC

Credit Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,470 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 5.6% of Credit Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Credit Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 20.6% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 10,857 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $860.00 to $808.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $980.00 price objective (up from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price (up previously from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $825.00 target price (down from $900.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $825.05.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total value of $429,501.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,035 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,306. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.46, for a total value of $1,590,690.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,962,956.64. This represents a 21.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 41,442 shares of company stock valued at $26,515,931 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.9%

META stock opened at $594.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $697.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $706.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 9.28%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.