Microsoft Corporation $MSFT is Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,301,779 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,543 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 5.1% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,642,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,016,168 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $505,452,000 after buying an additional 52,157 shares during the last quarter. Manuka Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% in the second quarter. Manuka Financial LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.8% during the second quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 84,019 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $41,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 406.2% during the second quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 27,824 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,840,000 after buying an additional 22,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharper & Granite LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 12.7% in the second quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total value of $19,967,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 461,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,402,668.08. This represents a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Baird R W raised shares of Microsoft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Arete upped their price target on Microsoft from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Microsoft from $640.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Microsoft from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $634.33.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $472.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $512.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $499.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. Microsoft Corporation has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 35.71%.Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

