MP Materials Corp. $MP Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $1,154,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 194,812 shares in the company, valued at $11,244,548.64. This represents a 9.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $10,803,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,284,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,503,136.18. This trade represents a 10.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 418,411 shares of company stock valued at $27,820,926 over the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MP Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MP stock opened at $55.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.86 and a beta of 2.26. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.36.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 50.55%.The firm had revenue of $53.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $69.00 target price on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cfra Research upgraded MP Materials to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Daiwa America raised shares of MP Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.82.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

