NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Position Trimmed by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 544,729 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 31,852 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 3.2% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $86,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Redwood Park Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 33.7% during the second quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 15,354 shares during the period. William Allan Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 306.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 9,942 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.8% in the second quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 48.1% during the second quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 23,953 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $352.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 14th. S&P Equity Research reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.79.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.0%

NVDA stock opened at $178.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.77. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 0.99%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

