Packaging Corporation of America $PKG Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 72.2% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 86.4% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $197.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Packaging Corporation of America has a one year low of $172.71 and a one year high of $250.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Packaging Corporation of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Packaging Corporation of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.400 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Packaging Corporation of America news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $5,399,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 437,378 shares in the company, valued at $94,460,526.66. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $262.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Corporation of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.17.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

