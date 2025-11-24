Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Stake Lessened by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC decreased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,712 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 1.2% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $59,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. HSBC cut Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday. Finally, New Street Research boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.09.

Shares of PANW opened at $182.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.48 billion, a PE ratio of 115.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $144.15 and a one year high of $223.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.44.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The network technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 11.69%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-3.900 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.950 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $172,718,016.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,013 shares in the company, valued at $56,119,152.78. This represents a 75.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.97, for a total transaction of $153,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 47,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,449,674.85. This trade represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,215,130 shares of company stock worth $249,031,488. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

