Primoris Services Co. $PRIM Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 90.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 62,801 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 3,626.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Primoris Services by 85.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 6,687.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Primoris Services

In related news, Director Patricia K. Wagner sold 13,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.23, for a total transaction of $1,689,477.93. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,908.85. This trade represents a 75.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Lee King sold 3,500 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 21,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,260. This trade represents a 14.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,932 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,099. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PRIM shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Glj Research initiated coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Primoris Services from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Friday, November 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Primoris Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.54.

Primoris Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $117.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.22. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 1.45. Primoris Services Co. has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $146.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.51. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.68%.The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Primoris Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.550 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 6.31%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

